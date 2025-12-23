Aviation firm starts testing ‘Make-in-India’ air taxi in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a significant step towards advanced air mobility, Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation on Monday announced the start of ground testing for its electric air-taxi demonstrator, marking the country’s most advanced private effort yet in vertical flight technology.

The company begun ground tests of its half-scale electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, SYLLA SYL-X1, at its Bengaluru facility. With a wingspan of 7.5 metres, the aircraft is the largest private eVTOL demonstrator currently under development in India.

Developed in about nine months, the programme has progressed at a fraction of the cost seen in comparable global projects. The demonstrator is designed to test structural performance, propulsion integration and system-level safety, and has been developed with certification requirements in mind.