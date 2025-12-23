Bengaluru man gets ‘sextorted’ twice in 20 days

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man was robbed off cash twice in 20 days when he went to the location of the call girls whom he contacted on a Telegram group. The first incident happened on December 1 in Annapoorneshwari Nagar. The second incident happened on Saturday.

Police said the man, a resident of Sudhamanagar in Wilson Garden, has filed a complaint against five persons, including two women, at the RR Nagar police station on Saturday. One woman was involved in both the incidents.

The victim in his complaint has stated that on December 1, he selected a woman in the Telegram group and agreed to pay her Rs 20,000. He then went to the Annapoorneshwari Nagar after she sent him the location. The woman took him inside a house and robbed him off the cash while helping him undress. She also demanded Rs 1 lakh from him and threatened to call her associates and file a false case against him. He somehow managed to escape from there.

The man again went to meet another woman identified as Sweety. When went to the RR Nagar location sent by her, the five accused allegedly robbed Rs 20,000 from him again. They also attacked him for not giving Rs 1 lakh. When they tried to kidnap him in a car, he cried for help. A passerby called the police control room. By the time the police reached the spot, the gang members had escaped.