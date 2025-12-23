ED sleuths expose crypto fraudsters’ modus operandi

BENGALURU: Sleuths from the Bangalore zonal office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on December 18 conducted raids at 21 premises across Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi in connection with the case of 4th Bloc Consultants and others involved in the large-scale cryptocurrency investment fraud, the probe agency said on Monday.

The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on the “residential and office premises of the accused and their associates, based on the FIR and information shared by the Karnataka police alleging large scale organised financial fraud involving cryptocurrency-based investment platforms”, the ED said in a statement.

The investment platforms, according to the ED, were “operated by the accused persons targeting Indian and foreign nationals collecting funds in the guise of investment, majorly in the form of cryptocurrency, through websites designed by the accused,” the ED said.

The ED unmasked the “modus operandi of the accused, which included creating fake cryptocurrency investment platforms that mimicked genuine investment platforms and advertising astronomical returns, luring gullible investors from India and abroad with promises of quick returns and using the photos of reputed crypto experts and famous personalities without consent for promotions,” the agency said.