'Financial expert' Siddaramaiah should become Trump’s economic adviser: Union Minister HDK

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the Congress government has failed to address people’s issues, especially that of farmers, in the state. He said the Congress leadership is mired in leadership tussle, providing only free entertainment to people.

He was speaking to reporters in Balehonnur before attending the closing function of the Central Coffee Research Institute (CCRI) centenary celebrations.

“Siddaramaiah boasts he has presented record number of budgets. US President Donald Trump is weak in economics and struggling to expand tariffs across the world. Financial expert Siddaramaiah may go to the US to rescue Trump from crisis,” Kumaraswamy quipped.

“I have come by road to Balehonnur though my health is not good. CM Siddaramaiah takes helicopter to reach Malavalli and Chamarajanagar though it is only a 30-minute road trip. It is learnt that the CM has spent Rs 47 crore for helicopter rides. He, however, brags he has done much for the development of the state,” said Kumaraswamy, a former CM.

Kumaraswamy said he was aware that both the CM and the Deputy CM are busy with preparations for the budget. He added that the DCM is confident about the god’s prediction of his becoming the CM and the CM insisting that he will present the next three budgets.

He said the Congress was not allowing oposition members to speak in the Assembly. He asked where how was Rs 5,000 crore meant for Gruha Lakshmi scheme for February and March spent.

He added that he would come out with details of the government’s corruption at an appropriate time.