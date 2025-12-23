Four Karnataka districts account for 60% of human deaths in man-animal conflict

MYSURU: Man-animal conflicts continue to pose a serious challenge in Karnataka, with four southern districts -- Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan -- accounting for nearly 60% of all human deaths linked to wildlife encounters over the last four years.
As per data revealed by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, 203 people died in man-animal conflicts in the state from 2022 to 2025 (November 30), of them 58 died in 2022-23, 65 in 2023-24, 46 in 2024-25 and 34 till November of 2025.
With 40 deaths in four years, Chamarajanagar district topped the list followed by Kodagu with 32 deaths, Mysuru 25 and Hassan 19.
The statistic highlighted the disproportionate impact borne by regions on the fringes of forests in southern Karnataka, where human settlements increasingly overlap with wildlife habitats.
These districts share extensive boundaries with ecologically sensitive zones, including the Bandipur-Nagarahole-Wayanad-Mudumalai landscape, one of the largest contiguous forest stretches in South India.
Officials attribute the high-fatality rate to a combination of factors, like habitat fragmentation, shrinking forest corridors, expansion of agriculture and human encroachment into wildlife habitats. But conservation experts argue that long-term solutions are needed, including restoration of wildlife corridors, scientific land-use planning, relocation of highly vulnerable settlements and sustained community awareness programmes.
While elephant attacks accounted for a significant share of the fatalities, followed by encounters with leopards and tigers in certain pockets. Most deaths occurred when people were working in agricultural fields, collecting forest produce or moving through forested areas, often during early morning or late evening hours.
The forest department claims to have undertaken several mitigation measures, including installation of solar-powered fences, elephant-proof trenches, early warning systems and introduction of a command centre. But experts call for region-specific strategies rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
“Human-wildlife coexistence is addressed through ecological and social interventions. The loss of human lives along with retaliatory killing of animals is likely to continue if it is not addressed properly,” said a former wildlife warden.