Four Karnataka districts account for 60% of human deaths in man-animal conflict

MYSURU: Man-animal conflicts continue to pose a serious challenge in Karnataka, with four southern districts -- Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan -- accounting for nearly 60% of all human deaths linked to wildlife encounters over the last four years.

As per data revealed by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, 203 people died in man-animal conflicts in the state from 2022 to 2025 (November 30), of them 58 died in 2022-23, 65 in 2023-24, 46 in 2024-25 and 34 till November of 2025.

With 40 deaths in four years, Chamarajanagar district topped the list followed by Kodagu with 32 deaths, Mysuru 25 and Hassan 19.

The statistic highlighted the disproportionate impact borne by regions on the fringes of forests in southern Karnataka, where human settlements increasingly overlap with wildlife habitats.

These districts share extensive boundaries with ecologically sensitive zones, including the Bandipur-Nagarahole-Wayanad-Mudumalai landscape, one of the largest contiguous forest stretches in South India.

Officials attribute the high-fatality rate to a combination of factors, like habitat fragmentation, shrinking forest corridors, expansion of agriculture and human encroachment into wildlife habitats. But conservation experts argue that long-term solutions are needed, including restoration of wildlife corridors, scientific land-use planning, relocation of highly vulnerable settlements and sustained community awareness programmes.