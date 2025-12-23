Karnataka Congress leaders slam Centre over VB-G RAM G Act; BJP MLC CT Ravi hits back

BENGALURU: Politically, Karnataka remains deeply polarised over the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission -- Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, which officially replaces the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act -- MGNREGA.

Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge said it goes far beyond a mere renaming of the scheme. “MGNREGA has not just been renamed, but the framework built around the right to livelihoods has been repealed,” he said. He stressed that the changes would render the programme unsustainable and undermine the core concept of a rights-based rural employment guarantee.

Under the new act, the Centre holds most powers, while states bear the majority of financial and implementation burden, reducing a legal right to employment into a centrally sponsored scheme. He said it erodes fiscal federalism by imposing greater costs on states amid declining tax devolution from 34% to 31%, below the Finance Commission’s recommended 42%, he said.

Additionally, he warned that centralised decision-making dilutes local planning and weakens the 73rd Constitutional Amendment empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions. Questioning the government’s claim of “reform,” he asked, “How is this a reform when it does not strengthen the scheme for those who depend on it the most?”

Industries Minister MB Patil described MGNREGA as a landmark scheme that generated local employment and promoted village development. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said it reflects ideological opposition to Mahatma Gandhi, and added that RSS and BJP “dislike Mahatma Gandhi”.

BJP former General Secretary and MLC CT Ravi, however, hailed it as a transformative milestone in rural employment policy. “The new Act increases the guaranteed employment from 100 days to 125 days. This will provide further assistance to rural workers and benefit agriculture,” he said.