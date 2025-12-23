Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar meets Rajanna twice, sparks talk of bank, leadership politics

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s frequent meetings with his ‘bete noire’ and former cooperation minister KN Rajanna are coming in for political scrutiny. Shivakumar met Rajanna briefly late Saturday evening, and again on Sunday around the same time for a discussion lasting over an hour.

Both leaders claimed they discussed party affairs but did not divulge further. Rajanna is a loyalist of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Informed sources say Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, may have discussed issues related to the Karnataka State Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited. Shivakumar wants to make his brother-in-law S Ravi the bank chairman, and has sought the support of Rajanna, a former chairman who still holds sway over the bank. Former Kadur MLA Belli Prakash succeeded Rajanna as bank president with the latter’s support.

Meanwhile, on May 6, 2025, RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli lodged a complaint with Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking the prosecution of Rajanna and other top bank officials, alleging irregularities of Rs 2,000 crore while disbursing loans to sugar factories run by legislators affiliated to different parties. It is being speculated whether this issue featured in the discussion between Shivakumar and Rajanna.

There is also talk whether Shivakumar wanted to take Rajanna into confidence as part of his exercise to clinch the CM’s post, though Rajanna has declared that his support to CM Siddaramaiah is unshakeable. Rajanna, who was dismissed as minister for allegedly criticising senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Chori campaign, has stated that Siddaramaiah should continue as CM for the full term.