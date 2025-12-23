Karnataka Lokayukta raids four government officers in Disproportionate Assets case

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday carried out coordinated raids against four government officers who are accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, an officer said.

The raids started early in the morning at many places linked to these officers, a Lokayukta officer said.

The officers who were raided are Shyamsundar Kamble, Assistant Secretary, Zilla Panchayat, Bagalkote; Malappa, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Bagewadi, Vijayapura; Maruti Yashwanth Malvi, Chief Executive Officer, Siddapura Kola Sirsi Group Grama Seva Sahakari Sangha Niyamita, Karwar; and Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Executive Engineer, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Raichur.