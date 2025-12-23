Pilots, alumni upset with move to shift Jakkur flying school to Mysuru

BENGALURU: While the prospect of a second airport in Bengaluru has been in the news spotlight for a while, another airfield seems to be on its way out of the city. The future of Jakkur Aerodrome, which houses the Government Flying Training School (GFTS), seems bleak, as the Karnataka government looks to shift it to Mysuru. Aviation insiders who have used the aerodrome lament its potential fate, and see it as a move with vested interests.
The government’s intent became concrete with a letter from Principal Secretary of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Naveen Raj Singh, addressed to Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Vipin Kumar, to join an expert committee meeting convened by the former “to evaluate the possibility and feasibility of the above intended shifting (of GFTS from Jakkur to Mysuru).”
There has, of course, been a pushback from the aviation committee, with a majority pointing to the implicit motive of exploiting the real estate potential of the area, given the expansion of the city towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and corporate establishments in the area. “It’s nothing but the corrupt trying to capitalise on real estate potential of that area.
The fact they have ignored is that the government is only the custodian of the land and not the owner,” says Captain Gurudath Kavalu, a GFTS alumnus.
“The Maharaja of Mysore gave the airfield to the Karnataka government in 1938 for the purpose of setting up the GFTS. The elevated highway which came up around 2009, is completely illegal. It’s against the Aircraft Act rules. I have been fighting the matter in the High Court for the last decade, and will shortly be moving for contempt, as it was declared illegal around four years ago and there has been no action. The whole plan is using public infrastructure projects as a reason to shift the school,” says Captain Arvind Sharma.
Both the captains and aviation community regard moving the school as a big loss to aspiring pilots from Bengaluru, especially those from middle-class or lower backgrounds, who could make use of the subsidised rates of GFTS. It is made more absurd by the fact that Mysuru already has a private flying school.
Captain Sharma was a student of GFTS as well, and is grateful for the accessibility it provided. “The value of the school and aerodrome is not something you can put a price tag on,” adds Captain Kavalu.