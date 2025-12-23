Pilots, alumni upset with move to shift Jakkur flying school to Mysuru

BENGALURU: While the prospect of a second airport in Bengaluru has been in the news spotlight for a while, another airfield seems to be on its way out of the city. The future of Jakkur Aerodrome, which houses the Government Flying Training School (GFTS), seems bleak, as the Karnataka government looks to shift it to Mysuru. Aviation insiders who have used the aerodrome lament its potential fate, and see it as a move with vested interests.

The government’s intent became concrete with a letter from Principal Secretary of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department Naveen Raj Singh, addressed to Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Vipin Kumar, to join an expert committee meeting convened by the former “to evaluate the possibility and feasibility of the above intended shifting (of GFTS from Jakkur to Mysuru).”

There has, of course, been a pushback from the aviation committee, with a majority pointing to the implicit motive of exploiting the real estate potential of the area, given the expansion of the city towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and corporate establishments in the area. “It’s nothing but the corrupt trying to capitalise on real estate potential of that area.

The fact they have ignored is that the government is only the custodian of the land and not the owner,” says Captain Gurudath Kavalu, a GFTS alumnus.