Congress infighting has paralysed governance in Karnataka, says Basavaraj Bommai

KALABURAGI: BJP Haveri MP and former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka Congress government, alleging that relentless infighting among party leaders over positions of power has paralysed governance and brought development to a standstill.

Speaking to the media in Kalaburagi, Bommai said the internal power struggle within the Congress was no longer a secret. “It is not the Opposition alone that is saying this.

Even Ruling party MLAs are openly admitting that the government is unstable. The KPCC vice-president himself has written a letter highlighting the negative impact of this infighting on administration,” he claimed.

Bommai said the Congress was caught in confusion, with no clear command structure. “There is a high command, but there is no command. The Congress high command itself appears to be divided.

While state leaders are experienced and capable, key decisions are dictated from outside the state, ” Bommai added.