Delhi visits are common in politics, don’t sensationalise them, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday sought to play down the political buzz surrounding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s New Delhi visits, saying that travel to the national capital is routine in politics and governance and should not be sensationalised.

“Politics and government inevitably involve visits to Delhi and discussions on organisational matters. There is nothing extraordinary in it,” Satish told reporters in Belagavi.

Referring to Shivakumar’s role, Satish said that Karnataka is a large state with a population of 7 crore and a budget of nearly Rs 4 lakh crore. “When someone handles two key ministries and also heads the party organisation, travel to Delhi becomes unavoidable whenever work demands it,” he said.

‘Aware of Rajanna’s letter’

On reports that former minister KN Rajanna had written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Satish said he was aware of it. “Earlier too, we had suggested that Rajanna go to Delhi and meet the high command to put forth his views. Now he may have chosen to write a letter,” the minister said.

Dismissing speculation around a meeting between Rajanna and Shivakumar, Satish said there was nothing wrong in party leaders meeting each other. “Cold wars are common in politics, but we all belong to the same party. There is no issue if Rajanna meets Shivakumar,” he clarified.

Reacting to questions on the ongoing ‘chair war’ and the perceived silence of the Congress high command, the minister said the issue would either settle down on its own or, at the final stage, be decided by the top brass. “We, too, hope this matter ends here,” the minister said.