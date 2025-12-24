Delhi visits are common in politics, don’t sensationalise them, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Tuesday sought to play down the political buzz surrounding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s New Delhi visits, saying that travel to the national capital is routine in politics and governance and should not be sensationalised.
“Politics and government inevitably involve visits to Delhi and discussions on organisational matters. There is nothing extraordinary in it,” Satish told reporters in Belagavi.
Referring to Shivakumar’s role, Satish said that Karnataka is a large state with a population of 7 crore and a budget of nearly Rs 4 lakh crore. “When someone handles two key ministries and also heads the party organisation, travel to Delhi becomes unavoidable whenever work demands it,” he said.
‘Aware of Rajanna’s letter’
On reports that former minister KN Rajanna had written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Satish said he was aware of it. “Earlier too, we had suggested that Rajanna go to Delhi and meet the high command to put forth his views. Now he may have chosen to write a letter,” the minister said.
Dismissing speculation around a meeting between Rajanna and Shivakumar, Satish said there was nothing wrong in party leaders meeting each other. “Cold wars are common in politics, but we all belong to the same party. There is no issue if Rajanna meets Shivakumar,” he clarified.
Reacting to questions on the ongoing ‘chair war’ and the perceived silence of the Congress high command, the minister said the issue would either settle down on its own or, at the final stage, be decided by the top brass. “We, too, hope this matter ends here,” the minister said.
On Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s repeated assertion that the high command backs him and that he would relinquish the post if directed, the minister said the CM has made his position clear several times. “At the time of assuming office, there was no decision on a two-and-a-half-year term. Siddaramaiah has categorically stated, in a firm voice, that he is the CM now and will continue.
There is no need to read any other meaning into it,” he said. Satish said it was not known whether Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, adding that there had been no discussion on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president’s post. “If and when such discussions take place, I will inform,” he said. With the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled for December 27, he said it was natural for both the CM and the DCM to travel to Delhi.
When asked whether the CM and DCM had been formally invited to the CWC meeting, he replied with a smile, “There will be an invitation; otherwise they won’t go.”
‘No clarity on change after Sankranti’
On speculation about a possible change in leadership after Sankranti, Satish said rumours were rife but there was no concrete information. “Some say it will happen, some say it won’t. We don’t know anything. We don’t even have the authority to change what’s on our plate. Our focus remains only on development,” he added.
I am not part of CWC, says Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that he is not a part of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said, “I am not a part of the CWC, and they have invited only CWC members.” The CWC meeting will be held in New Delhi on December 27 and focus on the prospect of the party in upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Assam next year