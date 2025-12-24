Dy CM DKS meets Khattar, seeks Centre’s nod for Metro, rapid transit system

BENGALURU: Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday met the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking early clearance for crucial Bengaluru infrastructure proposals.
These include approvals for Metro Phase II revised costs, Phase III A, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and a legacy leachate treatment project at Mittaganahalli.
Shivakumar met the Union Minister and handed over a detailed letter requesting expeditious approval of pending proposals submitted by the state government. He also thanked the minister for the meeting, underlining the importance of timely approvals to sustain Bengaluru’s ongoing urban transformation.
Among the major proposals awaiting clearance is the revised completion cost (RCC) for Phase II of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project. The project’s estimated cost has increased from Rs 26,405.14 crore to Rs 40,425.02 crore, a revision approved by the state government on June 5, 2025. The proposal was forwarded to MoHUA on June 9, and the Deputy Chief Minister has sought early approval from the Centre.
Shivakumar has also urged approval for Phase III A of the Bengaluru Metro project, a 36.59-km corridor connecting Sarjapura and Hebbal with 28 stations, including elevated and underground sections, at an estimated cost of Rs 28,405 crore.
While the project has received the state government approval, final clearance from the Centre is awaited. As part of the review process, consultancy firm SYSTRA has been appointed to optimise costs of the underground section, with discussions currently underway with MoHUA.
In addition, the Deputy Chief Minister sought support for the proposed RRTS for the Bengaluru region and approval for a project aimed at treatment and disposal of legacy leachate at Mittaganahalli pond.
Shivakumar said these projects are vital for easing congestion, improving regional connectivity and addressing long-standing environmental concerns in the city.