Dy CM DKS meets Khattar, seeks Centre’s nod for Metro, rapid transit system

Shivakumar has also urged approval for Phase III A of the Bengaluru Metro project, a 36.59-km corridor connecting Sarjapura and Hebbal with 28 stations, including elevated and underground sections, at an estimated cost of Rs 28,405 crore.

While the project has received the state government approval, final clearance from the Centre is awaited. As part of the review process, consultancy firm SYSTRA has been appointed to optimise costs of the underground section, with discussions currently underway with MoHUA.

In addition, the Deputy Chief Minister sought support for the proposed RRTS for the Bengaluru region and approval for a project aimed at treatment and disposal of legacy leachate at Mittaganahalli pond.

Shivakumar said these projects are vital for easing congestion, improving regional connectivity and addressing long-standing environmental concerns in the city.