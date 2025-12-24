Forest minister Khandre directs officials to track movement of tigress, four cubs

BENGALURU: With tiger sightings in human habitations increasing, Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Tuesday directed forest officials to keep a close watch on the movement of a tigress with four cubs in Nanjadevanapura village of Chamarajanagara taluk.

The minister instructed officials to capture the five animals to keep people safe. This comes a day after Khandre directed forest staffers to keep a close watch on the animals.

Khandre said teams should be ready with all means to avert any disaster and capture the animals if need be, though it could be difficult. He also cautioned that the Badagalapura incident, in which people were injured, is not repeated.

Khandre also directed the officials to intensify patrolling in the region and create awareness among locals of all safety measures that need to be taken. He directed the local administration to impose Section 144 in the area when the operation to capture the tigers begins.