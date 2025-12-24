Hate speech law: BJP netas to meet governor Thawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: BJP leaders staged protests over the new law proposed against hate speech and hate crime in Bengaluru and district headquarters on Tuesday.

BJP MLA and Bengaluru South BJP Unit president KC Ramamurthy said a delegation led by BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, and Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy will meet Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and submit a memorandum requesting him not to give approval to the new law.

The Bill was passed in the Assembly and Council during the winter session of the state legislature earlier this month. The BJP has accused the Congress government of bringing in the law to target political opponents and curtail freedom of speech and expression.

The BJP would take up the legal battle against the Bill and also write to the Union Government as well as the President of India, the BJP leader told reporters after submitting a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in Bengaluru.

BJP Bengaluru North Unit President S Harish said the Congress government is imposing an Emergency-like situation by bringing in the law that empowers police officers to send anyone to jail. The party MPs and Union Ministers are also planning to meet the President of India, he said.