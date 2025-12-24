KIOCL proposal to submerge 340 acres of forest land remains on Karnataka govt portal

BENGALURU: While state forest department officials had orally turned down the proposal made by Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) to submerge forest land of Kudremukh National Park (KNP) in the Lakya dam waters, citing Supreme Court orders, the proposal continues to be listed on government portals, and is pending approval.

Taking note of this, conservationists on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to State and Central governments to reject KIOCL’s proposal and remove it from the Parivesh portal of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, where applications seeking forest and wildlife clearance are uploaded.

In 2022, KIOCL applied for ex-post facto forest clearance for submerging 340 hectares of forest land in Lakya dam waters in KNP. “The company had sought to divert dam water to undertake civil work to ease transportation. KIOCL had also illegally raised the height of Lakya dam by 100 metres, which destroyed wildlife habitats. It is shocking that the proposal continues to be listed by successive governments,” a forest official said.

Praveen Bhargav, trustee, Wildlife First, who is also a signatory to the memorandum and a petitioner in courts, said the Supreme Court had issued orders to close all mining activities in 2002. Yet, in 2022, KIOCL has sought forest clearance.