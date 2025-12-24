Lokayukta cops raid 17 spots, unearth Rs 19.2 crore

BENGALURU: Conducting simultaneous raids on 17 places belonging to four state government officials, the Lokayukta police on Tuesday unearthed Rs 19.2 crore disproportionate assets (DA) allegedly possessed by them.

It includes sites, houses and land worth Rs 16.33 crore, cash of Rs 19.05 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 1.37 crore and vehicles worth Rs 1.01 crore.

The Lokayukta police found that Maruthi Yashwath Malvi, Chief Executive Officer of the Group of Kolsiri Cooperative Society, Siddapura in Uttara Kannada district, has acquired Rs 9.89 crore DA, including Rs 9.17 crore immovable assets and movable assets of Rs 72.24 lakh, including Rs 8.22 lakh worth of ornaments and Rs 62 lakh worth of vehicles.

D Vijayalakshmi, Assistant Executive Engineer of Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitary Department, Sindhanur Sub-Division in Raichuru district, allegedly owned Rs 4.09 crore DA, including Rs 3.68 crore immovable assets and movable assets worth Rs 40.82 lakh.

In the Bagalkot district, Shamasundar Maruthi Kamble, Assistant Secretary of Zilla Panchayat, was found with Rs 2.04 crore DA, including Rs 1.74 crore immovable assets comprising 15 sites, 3 houses and movable assets including ornaments worth Rs 28.26 lakh.

Mallappa Hanamanthappa Yarazari, Assistant Director of Agriculture in Basavana Bagewadi of Vijayapura district, allegedly possessed a DA of Rs 2.57 crore and movable assets of Rs 85.99 lakh, including Rs 14.42 lakh cash and Rs 86.47 lakh worth of ornaments.