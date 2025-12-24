Minister HD Kumaraswamy seeks Bengaluru–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday proposed the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru with Madgaon in Goa, citing a long-standing public demand for a faster rail connectivity between the state capital and the coastal belt of Karnataka and Goa.

In a letter addressed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kumaraswamy said the completion of electrification across the Western Ghats section has made the route operationally ready for a high-speed train service.

He proposed that the Vande Bharat Express operate via Hassan, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi and Karwar, covering key commercial, port and tourism hubs along the coast.

The minister said the corridor caters to a large and diverse passenger base, including tourists, pilgrims, students and professionals, and that improved connectivity would significantly strengthen links between Bengaluru – India’s IT capital – and the coastal regions of Karnataka and Goa.

Kumaraswamy urged the railway minister to direct officials of South Western Railway to examine the feasibility of the proposed service and initiate necessary action. He said the introduction of the Vande Bharat train would help meet growing passenger demand, promote regional economic activity, boost tourism and enhance inter-state connectivity.