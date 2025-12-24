Rajanna seeks meeting with Rahul Gandhi to clear air over ‘vote chori’ remarks

BENGALURU: Former cooperation minister KN Rajanna has sought an appointment with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to explain to him about his controversial remarks on “vote chori” that led to his removal from the state cabinet in August.

In his November 17 letter to Rahul Gandhi, Rajanna stated that his comments on “vote chori” were misunderstood and wrongly presented o the party leadership.

Stating that the Congress faces a serious challenge because of the statements by various factions within the party over the issue of leadership change in the state, Rajanna claimed that his statements on “vote chori” were distorted and taken out of context. This resulted in the action against him.

He said that he would like to be given an opportunity to make his stand clear and place the truth before the party’s central leadership.

Rajanna, a leader from the ST community representing Madhugiri in the legislative Assembly and a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also referred to organisational shortcomings within the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).