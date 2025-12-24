Will resolve all e-khata issues: GBA chief Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: In view of increasing complaints that applications for e-khatas are being rejected despite submission of relevant documents, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday said that the applications will be thoroughly verified.

“The state government came up with the initiative of e-khata to help property owners. If they face any issues in obtaining e-khatas, we will address them,” Rao told reporters here.

“An audit will be conducted to find out if valid applications for e-khatas have been rejected,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, members of the GBA Municipal Officers and Employees’ Welfare Association staged a candlelight protest on Monday against the suspension of Deputy Commissioner of Bommanahalli zone DK Babu and Revenue Officer (BTM Layout) Varalakshmi by Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil for dereliction of duty in issuing e-khatas.

“Employees of the revenue department are being abused in foul language and mentally harassed by the special commissioner. Due to this, many employees, who are overburdened with work, are planning to resign. Association members met Rao and complained against the special commissioner. We urged Rao to take steps to revoke the suspension of the two officials,” A Amrut Raj, president of the association, said.

The association members threatened to go on leave en masse if the suspension of the two officials is not revoked. The GBA chief commissioner assured the members that he will look into their complaints.