With 2.5 lakh vacancies unfilled, Karnataka govt relies on outsourced staff to keep state wheels running

BENGALURU: Close to one lakh posts in various departments of the Karnataka government are being handled by outsourced employees. One of the main reasons for this is the government’s failure to fill up vacancies.

The state government now has 5.2 lakh permanent staff in 72 departments, boards and corporations, while there are 2.5 lakh vacancies.

These vacant posts are the ones that have been filled with contract employees. Though such hiring cuts costs for the government as benefits are not paid to them like regular employees, there is a serious lack of accountability.

“If such staff get involved in corruption or commit mistakes, the government cannot conduct a departmental inquiry. Since they are not permanent employees, they are not scared of consequences of their wrongful actions,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

Of the 96,844 outsourced employees, close to 16,000 are with the Agriculture Department and lack of regular employees could impact the delivery of government programmes to farmers.

Animal husbandry and Backward Classes Welfare departments too have a large number of contract employees. Former Law Minister Suresh Kumar told TNIE that the government is encouraging exploitation in the name of outsourcing.