10 dead in bus-truck collision in Karnataka’s Chitradurga; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia, CM orders probe

At least 10 people were killed when a private bus collided with a truck on National Highway 48 in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district in the early hours of Thursday, with most victims burnt alive, police said.

The bus, carrying 32 passengers and travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna, caught fire following the impact.

The accident occurred near Gorlathu village in Hiriyur taluk after the truck jumped the road divider and rammed into the oncoming bus, triggering a fire that engulfed the vehicle, officials said.

Many passengers escaped by jumping out, while Several bodies were found charred at the scene as rescue and recovery operations continued.

Nine passengers reportedly escaped unhurt, while the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, including those in Hiriyur, Chitradurga and Shira in Tumakuru district. At least two passengers were grievously injured.

The bus driver and cleaner managed to escape, while the truck driver and cleaner were among those killed, police said. Authorities were clearing the burnt bus from the roadway as investigations continued.

Another bus from T Dasrahalli to Dandeli with 45 school children that was behind the fateful bus just escaped the accident. Thankfully the driver of the bus carrying schoolchildren drove on the other side and no one was hurt, officials said.