10 dead in bus-truck collision in Karnataka’s Chitradurga; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia, CM orders probe

At least 10 people were killed when a private bus collided with a truck on National Highway 48 in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district in the early hours of Thursday, with most victims burnt alive, police said.
The bus, carrying 32 passengers and travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna, caught fire following the impact.
The accident occurred near Gorlathu village in Hiriyur taluk after the truck jumped the road divider and rammed into the oncoming bus, triggering a fire that engulfed the vehicle, officials said.
Many passengers escaped by jumping out, while Several bodies were found charred at the scene as rescue and recovery operations continued.
Nine passengers reportedly escaped unhurt, while the injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, including those in Hiriyur, Chitradurga and Shira in Tumakuru district. At least two passengers were grievously injured.
The bus driver and cleaner managed to escape, while the truck driver and cleaner were among those killed, police said. Authorities were clearing the burnt bus from the roadway as investigations continued.
Another bus from T Dasrahalli to Dandeli with 45 school children that was behind the fateful bus just escaped the accident. Thankfully the driver of the bus carrying schoolchildren drove on the other side and no one was hurt, officials said.
PM announces ex gratia, CM orders probe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the road accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that a proper investigation will be conducted into the Chitradurga bus accident and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.
"My heart shook hearing the news of the horrific accident between a lorry (container truck) and a bus near Chitradurga in which many passengers were burnt alive. It is regrettable that the journey of those who were going home for the Christmas holidays ended in such a tragedy," Siddaramaiah posted on 'X'.
"A proper investigation into the accident will be conducted, and the cause will be found out. I pray that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace. I also share the grief of the families of those who died in the accident," the chief minister added.
Expressing shock over the accident and loss of lives, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "I express my condolences to the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. May such tragedies not recur."
Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and state BJP President BY Vijayendra too have expressed shock over the incident.
They have offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"Deeply pained by the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which has led to the loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu wrote on X.