2025 marks significant year for Karnataka's public health with disease control, women-centric initiatives

BENGALURU: The year 2025 marked a significant phase for Karnataka’s public health sector, shaped by disease control achievements, preventive healthcare initiatives, food safety concerns, and a renewed focus on women and children.

One of the state’s most notable public health achievements was recording zero dengue deaths in 2025, despite thousands of reported cases. The state also saw a nearly 80 per cent decline in dengue cases, compared to 2024. Health officials attributed this success to strengthened surveillance, early testing, timely treatment, and intensified vector-control measures.

However, Covid-19 resurfaced mid-year, with Karnataka reporting over 1,000 cases and a few deaths. The situation was managed without imposing new restrictions, relying instead on mandatory testing, enhanced surveillance, hospital preparedness, mask usage and improved hygiene practices.

Food safety emerged as a major concern, following reports of adulterated ghee being detected during inspections. The KMF Vigilance Wing and Central Crime Branch busted fake Nandini ghee being mixed with non-dairy fats circulated in the market, triggering public concern, given the brand’s trusted and widespread use.

Separately, a viral video debate linking egg consumption to cancer sparked debate, with health experts and officials clarifying that there is no scientific evidence to support such claims, leading to sending egg samples once again as a precautionary measure.