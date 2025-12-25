AHINDA communities to hold Mysuru conference urging Congress to retain Siddaramaiah as CM

MYSURU: AMID the ongoing leadership tussle in the Congress government, AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) communities have decided to organise a massive conference in Mysuru on January 25 to urge the party high command not to remove Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from office.
The conference will be held on the Karnataka Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru. Speaking at a meeting organised by AHINDA Mysuru and the Karnataka State Backward Communities Awareness Forum at a private hotel in Mysuru on Wednesday, forum president K Shivaram said that Siddaramaiah is the voice of the AHINDA communities.
“Vested interests and dominant communities are trying to dethrone Siddaramaiah as CM. He stands like a wall against communalism and RSS activities in the state. Dominant communities are opposing the implementation of the caste census, which benefits AHINDA communities. The Congress high command must realise that 65-70% of AHINDA communities form the Congress vote bank across the country. The party will lose AHINDA support if Siddaramaiah is removed,” he said.
Shivaram pointed out that Karnataka has had 23 CMs so far, but only a handful have been from AHINDA communities.
“AHINDA communities have faced injustice for centuries. We must fight for our rights and convey our message to the Congress high command through this conference. Karnataka should not become another Rajasthan due to leadership or seat-sharing tussles. This conference is not against any leader, but is meant to express AHINDA communities’ support for CM Siddaramaiah and to assert our rights,” he added.
Former director Rangayana H Janardhan (Janni) said the AHINDA communities have a rich history.
“There are conspiracies to distort the country’s history and change the Constitution. We should not allow Karnataka to become like Bihar, Gujarat or Rajasthan. Siddaramaiah understands the problems of the poor. The country will be ruined if it is run by leaders who prioritise wealth, power and caste. The CM has strong moral values and a genuine commitment to the welfare of the poor,” he said.
Uppara community leader Yogesh said there was no seat-sharing agreement within the Congress in 2023.