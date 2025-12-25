AHINDA communities to hold Mysuru conference urging Congress to retain Siddaramaiah as CM

MYSURU: AMID the ongoing leadership tussle in the Congress government, AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) communities have decided to organise a massive conference in Mysuru on January 25 to urge the party high command not to remove Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from office.

The conference will be held on the Karnataka Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru. Speaking at a meeting organised by AHINDA Mysuru and the Karnataka State Backward Communities Awareness Forum at a private hotel in Mysuru on Wednesday, forum president K Shivaram said that Siddaramaiah is the voice of the AHINDA communities.

“Vested interests and dominant communities are trying to dethrone Siddaramaiah as CM. He stands like a wall against communalism and RSS activities in the state. Dominant communities are opposing the implementation of the caste census, which benefits AHINDA communities. The Congress high command must realise that 65-70% of AHINDA communities form the Congress vote bank across the country. The party will lose AHINDA support if Siddaramaiah is removed,” he said.

Shivaram pointed out that Karnataka has had 23 CMs so far, but only a handful have been from AHINDA communities.