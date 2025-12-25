‘Bahubali’ launches heaviest satellite on ISRO record

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched the heaviest satellite so far after its Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)-M6 rocket lifted off with the 6.10-tonne BlueBird-6 Block-2 communication satellite of US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC) and released it accurately in a in the 518.50 km altitude circular Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The launch took place at 8.55 am and the satellite released in its orbit at 9.11 am in what ISRO scientists described as a “textbook launch”.

The heaviest satellite that ISRO has launched so far was the 4.40-tonne Communication Satellite 03 – also known as GSAT-7R – in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) on November 2, 2025 to provide the Indian Navy with secure, advanced multi-band maritime communication for ships, submarines and aircraft across the Indian Ocean Region. It replaced the older GSAT-7 (Rukmini) satellite.

The LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission was executed from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. The launch was a commercial deal between ISRO’s business arm NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) and US-based AST SpaceMobile (AST and Science, LLC)