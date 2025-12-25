Can health reforms pave the way for UHC rollout in 2026?

Karnataka stands at a pivotal moment. In 2025, the government began decentralizing specialist care: a three-year plan links each district hospital with new trauma, cardiac and cancer units, bringing advanced treatment closer to remote communities.

Maternal health received urgent attention. After alarming reports of deaths in childbirth, Karnataka launched an ambitious “zero maternal mortality” campaign, equipping every hospital with obstetric emergency kits, nutrition/Vatsalya packs, and incentives, and stationing specialist obstetricians in high-risk taluks.

Preventive care was expanded through the Gruha Arogya programme, which reaches homes to screen adults for hypertension, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, and through new mobile health units that provide basic care in remote and underserved villages.

The government has redefined primary care as the central organizing principle and introduced evidence-based policies that originate at the grassroots level. New guidelines have been issued for mapping healthcare facilities, with strict criteria for upgrading Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to Community Health Centres (CHCs) based on factors such as distance, excessive travel times, or service gaps.

Additionally, PHCs will be strengthened by deploying more medical officers to enhance service delivery. Instead of program-by-program fixes, system-wide reforms were evident in 2025; extending the Arogya Sanjeevini cashless insurance scheme to all state employees, including contract workers.