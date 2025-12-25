Dy CM Shivakumar dismisses leadership change talk in Karnataka; calls it media speculation

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah making it clear that Rahul Gandhi will take a call on any possible leadership change in Karnataka, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar yet to get an audience with the Rae Bareli MP, there seems to be no end to the talk of a change of guard in the political corridors.
Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Wednesday, Shivakumar said that the issue of leadership change was only a media creation. “There is no such discussion either in the party or in the government. The discussion is happening only in the media,” Shivakumar said, when asked about the possible change of guard after Sankranti.
Shivakumar, who was in Delhi for two days to meet Union Ministers over pending irrigation and other development projects concerning the state, did not meet Congress’ top brass leaders. “I am not meeting the high command leaders this time. Rahul Gandhi just returned yesterday, and I would not like to disturb him,” Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief, said.
On a possible cabinet reshuffle, the Deputy CM said, “Ask the CM, he is the suitable person to answer this question.”
On whether he wishes to continue as Drputy CM, he said that since he had toiled for the Congress for the last 45 years, he would like to remain as a party worker rather than acquire power and position. “I have worked incessantly for the party since 1980. I would like to remain a party worker,” Shivakumar said.
Asked if there was a power-sharing agreement, he said, “I can’t disclose what transpired between us. We worked together and formed the government. Every party worker has worked hard for the party. The high command has given us freedom, and our government is working as a team. It is not just about Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah... all MLAs and party workers have sacrificed to bring the party to power.”
On Siddaramaiah’s supporters planning to hold a massive AHINDA rally in Mysuru, Shivakumar wished them good luck, albeit with sarcasm.
Meanwhile, former cooperation minister KN Rajanna expressed confidence in making a comeback into the cabinet if Siddaramaiah rejigged his ministry.
“Siddaramaiah had sought permission two months ago, but it got delayed due to a change in leadership issue. Rahul Gandhi is going to Europe after the Congress Working Committee meeting on December 27. Siddaramaiah will get the nod to reshuffle his cabinet if he gets an appointment with Rahul. I have delivered the goods as the cooperation minister by bringing in several reforms,” Rajanna said.
‘Priyanka’s motto is to make Rahul PM’
On a few Congress leaders rallying behind Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress’ PM candidate, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that she supports his brother Rahul Gandhi for the post. “I don’t have information on this. The party is led by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi. We will follow the decisions they take. Discipline is important in the party... there should be no confusion. Rahul has taken over the mantle at a difficult time and organised the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. Priyanka’s motto is to make Rahul the PM,” he said.