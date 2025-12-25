Dy CM Shivakumar dismisses leadership change talk in Karnataka; calls it media speculation

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah making it clear that Rahul Gandhi will take a call on any possible leadership change in Karnataka, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar yet to get an audience with the Rae Bareli MP, there seems to be no end to the talk of a change of guard in the political corridors.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Wednesday, Shivakumar said that the issue of leadership change was only a media creation. “There is no such discussion either in the party or in the government. The discussion is happening only in the media,” Shivakumar said, when asked about the possible change of guard after Sankranti.

Shivakumar, who was in Delhi for two days to meet Union Ministers over pending irrigation and other development projects concerning the state, did not meet Congress’ top brass leaders. “I am not meeting the high command leaders this time. Rahul Gandhi just returned yesterday, and I would not like to disturb him,” Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief, said.

On a possible cabinet reshuffle, the Deputy CM said, “Ask the CM, he is the suitable person to answer this question.”

On whether he wishes to continue as Drputy CM, he said that since he had toiled for the Congress for the last 45 years, he would like to remain as a party worker rather than acquire power and position. “I have worked incessantly for the party since 1980. I would like to remain a party worker,” Shivakumar said.