ISRO showcases new S200 control system with BlueBird6 launch, boosts Gaganyaan confidence

BENGALURU: With the launch of the BlueBird6, the commercial communication satellite of AST SpaceMobiles, a Texas-based firm, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also demonstrated its might, said ISRO Chairman V Narayanan.

During the BlueBird Block-2 mission, ISRO inducted the electromechanical actuation mechanism control system for the S200 for the first time. “This gives us great confidence for the upcoming Gaganyaan programme,” he said.

The S200 is an essential component of the satellites as it serves as a powerful rocket booster, helping in heavy liftoff launch vehicles, particularly the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 which was used for the launch for the heaviest communication satellite, of 6100 kg, on Wednesday.

“In the coming year, we have a lot of missions and responsibilities to accomplish. One of the major missions is the uncrewed Gaganyaan missions, which we have to accomplish,” he said.

Sources said that the date for launching the uncrewed mission with the first half-humanoid, Vyommitra, is not yet decided. Narayanan added: “Our startup companies are doing a great job. One of the orbital launch missions from the Indian startup companies is targeted for launch in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Commenting on the completion of the National of Indian Constellation satellites, he said: “Commissioning of the navigation satellites is one of the important commitments given to the country. We will complete the series (pending NVS-03, NVS-04 and NVS-05) and start placing the satellites in the orbit soon.”

“We are also looking at the launch of a couple of more commercial missions from New Space India Limited (NSIL). In the year ahead we will also accomplish the launch of user funded satellites for different ministries and departments,” Narayanan said.