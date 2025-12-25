Karnataka HC quashes land acquisition for project in Thalaghattapura

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed the notification issued for the acquisition of one acre for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project at Thalaghattapura in Bengaluru South taluk, as no award has been passed for more than 17 years after the final notification issued by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

“The preliminary notification is of the year 2006, the final notification is of the year 2008, and no award has been passed for more than 17 years after the final notification. The respondents have not offered any acceptable explanation.

The KIADB cannot indefinitely keep the petitioner’s property under acquisition without concluding proceedings, and such extraordinary dormancy defeats the statute and vitiates the acquisition,” Justice KS Hemalekha observed.

The court made these observations while allowing the petition filed by Rathna S Reddy, a resident of Yelachenahalli in the city, questioning the acquisition of her land bearing Sy. No. 41/5, measuring 1 acre, situated at Thalaghattapura in Uttarahalli Hobli of Bengaluru South Taluk, under the provisions of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Act, 1965.