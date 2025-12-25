Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta police raid unearths Rs 14.38 crore DA from minister’s private secretary

During simultaneous searches at over 13 locations, Lokayukta police found KAS officer Khan possessed disproportionate assets worth Rs 14.38 crore.
The raids unearthed including properties, jewellery and vehicles.
The raids unearthed including properties, jewellery and vehicles.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Wednesday unearthed Rs 14.38 crore disproportionate assets (DA) allegedly amassed by Sarfaraz Khan, Director of Cooperative Audit, Department of Cooperation, who is now serving as private secretary to Housing and Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on OOD (on official duty).

Conducting simultaneous search at more than 13 places belonging to Khan, a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer, and his relatives, the Lokayukta police found that Khan owned Rs 14.38 crore DA, including sites, houses and land worth Rs 8.44 crore, jewels worth Rs 2.99 crore, and vehicles valued at Rs 1.64 crore.

Among the total DA, Khan owned Rs 8.44 crore immovable assets, including 4 houses, 37 acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 5.93 crore, including fixed deposits in the bank of Rs 1.29 crore.

Responding to the Lokayukta raids, the minister said he is not aware of the details. “Sarfaraz comes from a wealthy family. I do not know why the raid was conducted,” he added.

Lokayukta police
private secretary

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com