Kerala SIT raids Ballari jeweller in Sabrimala gold theft case

BALLARI: The Kerala Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday carried out a major raid at Roddam Jewels in Ballari, intensifying the probe into the high-profile theft of 4.5 kg of gold from the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

A five-member SIT team sealed the premises and conducted a thorough search, examining records and questioning staff members.

Govardhan, the owner of Roddam Jewels, had previously been arrested in connection with the case. The SIT officials allege that he had purchased around 4,500 grams of the stolen gold, further implicating local jewellers in the investigation.

The case dates back to 2019, when Unnikrishnan, who was entrusted with gold-plating the guardian idols at the temple, returned them with a noticeable discrepancy in the gold weight. This discrepancy triggered a detailed investigation, which has now widened to include local jewellery shops suspected of involvement.

During Wednesday’s operation, the SIT meticulously scrutinised the shop’s financial records and stock registers, while over 10 employees were questioned to ascertain the flow of the allegedly stolen gold.