Lack of development in North Karnataka is Siddaramaiah's failure: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: LEADER of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka accused the Congress government of neglecting the development of the North Karnataka region. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Ashoka said during the recent Assembly session, even Congress MLAs from that region criticised the State Government, and some even demanded a separate state, as there is no development in the region.

“If North Karnataka is not developed even after Siddaramaiah presented record 16 state budgets, that is his failure. It is Siddaramaiah’s failure. He should allow someone else to present the next budget,” the BJP MLA said.

Ashoka said they took up several issues during the recent winter session in Belagavi.

He accused Speaker UT Khader of not giving time for discussion before passing the Bill against hate speech. The Bill was passed when the opposition members were in the well of the House, and the LoP had not even completed speaking on the Bill, he said.

Town panchayat elections

State BJP president BY Vijayendra said BJP’s resounding victory in the four Urban Local Body (Town Panchayat) elections in Bajape, Kinnigoli, Manki and Bashettihalli across the Bhatkal, Moodbidre and Doddaballapura Assembly constituencies, along with the two ward by-elections in Doddaballapura and Turvihala, reflects the people’s clear rejection of the Congress government’s failures and misgovernance in Karnataka.

Even in Bhatkal, voters rejected the ruling party, underscoring the strong anti-incumbency sentiment across the State, he stated on social media platform ‘X’.