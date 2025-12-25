Lack of development in North Karnataka is Siddaramaiah's failure: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: LEADER of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka accused the Congress government of neglecting the development of the North Karnataka region. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Ashoka said during the recent Assembly session, even Congress MLAs from that region criticised the State Government, and some even demanded a separate state, as there is no development in the region.
“If North Karnataka is not developed even after Siddaramaiah presented record 16 state budgets, that is his failure. It is Siddaramaiah’s failure. He should allow someone else to present the next budget,” the BJP MLA said.
Ashoka said they took up several issues during the recent winter session in Belagavi.
He accused Speaker UT Khader of not giving time for discussion before passing the Bill against hate speech. The Bill was passed when the opposition members were in the well of the House, and the LoP had not even completed speaking on the Bill, he said.
Town panchayat elections
State BJP president BY Vijayendra said BJP’s resounding victory in the four Urban Local Body (Town Panchayat) elections in Bajape, Kinnigoli, Manki and Bashettihalli across the Bhatkal, Moodbidre and Doddaballapura Assembly constituencies, along with the two ward by-elections in Doddaballapura and Turvihala, reflects the people’s clear rejection of the Congress government’s failures and misgovernance in Karnataka.
Even in Bhatkal, voters rejected the ruling party, underscoring the strong anti-incumbency sentiment across the State, he stated on social media platform ‘X’.
“Through these results, the people of Karnataka have once again reaffirmed their faith in the Viksit Bharat vision laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, choosing development, stability and principled governance,” he stated.
The BJP leader further said the results clearly indicate the shifting political mood in Karnataka and the growing momentum in favour of the BJP.
Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Council N Ravi Kumar said that the impressive performance of the BJP in the elections to local bodies is a clear indication that the people are angry and disillusioned about the Congress government due to its miserable performance.
‘Veerappan was better than this government’
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka said that human-wildlife conflict has increased significantly. In the last two-and-a-half years, over 206 elephants have died. Forest brigand Veerappan seems to be better compared to this government, he said and added that Veerappan had killed 500 elephants in 25 years compared to 206 elephants in two-and-a-half years.