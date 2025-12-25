Launch a new programme after Vajpayee, Muniyappa tells Centre over MGNREGA renaming

BENGALURU: KARNATAKA Minister for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs KH Muniyappa criticised the BJP and the Union Government for plans to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) to Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB-G RAM G.

Speaking at the National Consumers Day event organised by the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Department of Legal Metrology at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts were progressive and we must remember him on this day. We are not doing a favour by serving the customer... he is doing us a favour by giving us an opportunity to do so.”

He further questioned, “How many BJP leaders bow in front of the idol of Lord Ram? I wake up early in the morning to bow in front of Lord Ram. We must worship him in our minds and hearts. In the past 11 years, they have been renaming the schemes and programmes that were launched by the Congress earlier. Late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a good leader, he was a man who everyone admired across the party lines. Why don’t they launch a programme in his name instead of changing the names of old programmes? We will happily accept if they launch any new programme in Vajpayee’s name.”