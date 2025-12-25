Karnataka

One killed, four injured as gas cylinder used to fill balloon explode near Mysore Palace

According to City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, a balloon seller (appearing to be 40-year-old) was killed on the spot.
One person was killed and four others injured when a gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded near the entrance of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority in Mysore on Thursday, reported PTI.

According to the report, citing City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, a balloon seller (appearing to be 40-year-old) was killed on the spot while four others suffered injuries and their condition remain critical.

A large number of people had arrived for the exhibition at the the Mysuru Amba Vilas Palace due to Christmas vacation, said police.

The Mysuru Palace is a prominant tourist destination in India.

