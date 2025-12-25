River-linking project: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar appeals to Centre for 40-45tmcft of water

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said he has appealed to the Centre to allocate at least 40-45 tmcft of water to Karnataka in the river linking project.

“We have appealed for 40-45 tmcft of water for the state and asked the Centre to release an additional 5 tmcft of water to the Bhima river basin,” he told reporters in Delhi. He took part in the 24th meeting of the National Water Development Authority convened by the Jal Shakti ministry, that discussed linking Godavari with Cauvery, and Bedthi with Varada.

He said in the first phase of the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project with a capacity of 148tmcft, Karnataka has been allocated only 15.90tmcft. “We told the Centre the allocation is not adequate. Godavari is far away, let’s see how they decide on the usage,” he said to a query.

“Bedthi and Varada rivers are within the state and our allocation is 18.50tmcft. Total allocation is 34.40tmcft. We have given the go-ahead for a DPR for the Bedthi-Varada river linking. The project would cost Rs 10,000 crore, the Centre will bear 90 per cent and state will bear 10 per cent,” he explained.

On opposition to the Bedthi-Varada project, he said, “When the Centre is investing 90 per cent of Rs 10,000 crore and the state is investing only Rs 1,000 crore, how can we say no to the project? We have to submit documents to the Centre, and need to determine how much forest land is needed.”