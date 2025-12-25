Six dead in bus-truck collision in Karnataka’s Chitradurga; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia, CM orders probe

Found 5 bodies in bus, one in truck, says cop

IGP, Eastern Zone, Ravikanthe Gowda said the container truck coming from Hiriyur hit the divider and rammed the private bus around 2am, and both vehicles caught fire, resulting in the death of six people. He said the speeding truck might have hit the diesel tank of the bus that resulted in the fire breaking out immediately, reducing the bus to ashes. “The driver of the container truck also died in the accident. We found five bodies inside the bus and the truck driver’s body in the truck,” he said.

“Our FSL team has arrived and is conducting an investigation. We will collect samples for DNA tests if tracing of bodies become difficult,” said SP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru. “The injured have been admitted to Hiriyur Government Hospital, Sira Government Hospital, private hospital in Sira and Tumakuru Government Hospital. Three passengers with serious injuries were sent to Bengaluru for further treatment,” he informed.

A case was registered at Hiriyur Rural police station.

PM announces Rs 2L, CM Rs 5L for victims’ kin

Condoling the loss of lives in the accident between a truck and a private bus at Gorlathu in Chitradurga district on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said a proper investigation will be conducted into the accident and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“My heart shook hearing the news of the horrific accident between a lorry (container truck) and a bus near Chitradurga in which many passengers were burnt alive. It is regrettable that the journey of those who were going home for the Christmas holidays ended in such a tragedy,” he posted on X. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

DCM DK Shivakumar said, “I wish the injured a speedy recovery. May such tragedies not recur.”

Narrow escape for 42 kids in adjacent bus

Forty-two schoolchildren from T Dasarahalli, who were travelling in a bus running parallel to the ill-fated luxury sleeper bus, had a miraculous escape due to the quick thinking of their driver. The schoolchildren were en route to Dandeli and their bus was going adjacent to the sleeper coach bus. As both vehicles approached Gorlathu, a truck collided with the bus leading to a conflagration. The ferocity of the collision and the fire was such that the vehicle carrying the children were also impacted. However, the driver quickly steered the vehicle and parked it safely near a stormwater drainage along the highway, ensuring the safety of all passengers.