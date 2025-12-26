BJP will get majority if Assembly polls held now: Karnataka party president BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Thursday said that the party is confident of winning around 140 assembly seats even if the assembly polls are held now or in 2028. The party is in the opposition now due to its own mistakes, and there is no need for the workers to be apprehensive, he said.

Speaking at former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary celebrations at the party office, the BJP leader said people are angry with the Congress government. If the elections are held tomorrow or in 2028, the BJP is confident of coming to power on its own by winning around 130 to 140 seats, he said.

He appealed to the BJP workers to strengthen the party across the state. Hitting out at the Congress for terming the BJP as anti-minorities, the BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are not against the minorities. The BJP opposes anti-national elements that raise pro-Pakistan slogans, he said.

Former Prime Minister Vajpayee’s work is an inspiration for all the party workers. He had travelled extensively in the state and inspired senior leaders, including BS Yediyurappa, DH Shankar Murthy, Ramchandra Gowda, and Jagadish Shettar, to strengthen the organisation, he said.

“Be it EVMs or ballot papers, the fate of the Congress will not change. The Congress is losing its relevance, and that was clear from the results in the town panchayat elections,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, hit out at the Congress for making allegations of electoral malpractices.