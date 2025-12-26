Express Impact: POCSO accused re-arrested after station bail triggers political storm in Belagavi

The accused was taken into custody and produced before the court on Thursday, which remanded him to judicial custody.

The incident dates back to December 12. As soon as the matter came to light, the village witnessed intense tension. Enraged residents attempted to assault the accused within the school premises, prompting police intervention to rescue him after considerable effort.

Though the family of the minor girl initially hesitated to lodge a formal complaint, the police registered a suo motu case under the POCSO Act, considering the seriousness of the allegations. However, the decision to grant station bail to the accused, despite the stringent provisions of the law, led to severe backlash in political and civil circles.

Former MLA Sanjay Patil alleged that the accused teacher was a supporter of Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, and claimed that police were pressured into granting bail. Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil also questioned the legality and propriety of granting station bail in a POCSO case.

APMC police station case under scanner

In a parallel development, Police Commissioner Bhushan Borse has taken serious note of another POCSO case under the jurisdiction of APMC Police Station. The investigation has now been handed over to ACP (CEN) Raghu.

Acting on media reports, both the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the High Court took suo motu cognisance of the matter, prompting senior police officials to reassign the probe.

Investigators have since recorded statements of the survivor and key witnesses. Preliminary findings reportedly point to multiple lapses in the handling of the case.

Notably, police officials confirmed that while one case was registered at the APMC police station in December, another POCSO case had already been registered in the last week of November.