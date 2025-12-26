Former NCTE chairman, three panel members sentenced to jail in corruption case

BENGALURU: In a case of corruption, conspiracy and cheating, the Special Court for CBI Cases sentenced the former chairman of the National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE), New Delhi, and its South Regional Committee’s three former members to three years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2.35 lakh each.

It also sentenced NM Threerthe Gowda, Secretary of the Dr Radhakrishna Teachers’ Institution at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural, to five years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 7.10 lakh.

Judge Satish J Bali, the Special Court for CBI Cases, passed the order sentencing all five accused as they were found guilty of the offences punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC ACT) and the IPC, based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI.

The convicted are former Chairman of NCTE S K Thakur (77), who retired as a professor of Himachal University, Shimla; former Members of NCTE’s South Regional Committee, such as K Rayar (68); Dr Jeevan Jyothi Sidhana (55), former Principal, Cheema College of Education, Kishankot in Punjab and Dr I S Suri (77), who retired as professor of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), New Delhi.

The accused Nos. 1, 3 to 5, were sentenced under the provisions of IPC and PC Act, while the accused No.2, Theerthe Gowda (64), was sentenced for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Judge Satish J Bali in his judgment, referred to the judgment of the apex court, which held that there is no scope for reforming the convicted public servant unless the court awards appropriately deterrent punishment, taking note of the nature of the offence and status of the offender.