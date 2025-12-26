Greater Bengaluru Authority’s multi-corporation model faces early scepticism, unresolved issues

BENGALURU: With the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Bengaluru became the second city after New Delhi to have multiple city corporations.

Now there are five municipal corporations in Bengaluru to tackle ‘administrative’ challenges and ‘pressure’, as put forth by the government. It will be interesting to see in 2026, if this multiple corporation model works or falters like in Delhi, which went back to the original single corporation model.

Many former mayors, sitting corporators and the opposition BJP-JDS say the government broke up BBMP only to delay elections to the local body. On December 11, the GBA marked 100 days of its existence. There is, however, no clear picture on when the local body elections, due since September 2020, will be held.

Corporation commissioners undertake daily walks in the morning, hold phone-in programmes to send out a message that the new model of decentralisation is working, but issues of deviation, construction of unauthorised floors, and encroachments remain unaddressed. Further, as a classic example of the GBA’s preferential treatment of clearing encroachments, the civic body handpicked 160 slum homes in a single day, but is still gathering the guts to take action against big sharks.