Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi denies fund misuse in Gruha Lakshmi scheme

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has categorically rejected the BJP’s allegations of misuse of funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, asserting that not a single Rupee of the Rs 5,000 crore earmarked for the February and March instalments has been diverted or misappropriated.

Satish clarified in Belagavi on Thursday that the amount in question has not yet been released, and therefore claims of misuse are baseless and politically motivated. “The money has not been disbursed so far. The BJP is deliberately misleading the public by alleging misuse where none has occurred,” the minister said.

He added that the Finance Department is expected to issue a detailed clarification to put the matter to rest and explain the procedural reasons behind the delay. “Once the official clarification comes from the Finance Department, all doubts will be cleared,” Satish added.

Reassuring beneficiaries of the flagship welfare scheme, the minister said there was no cause for concern as the pending instalments would be released soon. “The next instalments are on the way, and along with them, the pending amount will also be credited. The government remains fully committed to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme,” he said.

Turning to political matters, the minister acknowledged that internal differences within the Congress could have an impact on the party’s prospects in the forthcoming elections if left unaddressed. “Internal squabbles are not healthy for the party. If they continue, they will affect the election outcome,” he cautioned.

Satish said it was imperative for the Congress high command to step in and resolve the issues at the earliest to ensure unity and organisational discipline. “The leadership at the top must intervene and set things right,” he added.