Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve turns invasive lantana into fuel briquettes to restore forests

MYSURU: Officials of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) have begun converting lantana into fuel briquettes, transforming an environmental menace into a potential source of clean energy and livelihood for communities living on the fringes of the sanctuary.

Lantana, the invasive shrub, disrupts the native forest ecosystem by wiping out indigenous grass species and suppressing tree regeneration, ultimately reducing the capacity of forests to support wildlife. The survival of forests depends on the eradication of lantana to allow native vegetation and food chains to recover.

Even after their removal, the invasive shrubs regenerate if left untreated. To prevent this, BTR has adopted a process of pulverising the woody biomass and converting it into high-density fuel briquettes. The briquettes can be used as an alternative to conventional firewood, offering a renewable energy source.

“Lantana that is merely cleared has a high chance of regeneration. By pulverising and briquetting it, we are ensuring complete utilisation of the invasive weed,” said Prabhakaran, field director, BTR.

“This is done on a trial basis. We are assessing its economic viability. If it works, eco-development committees and forest-fringe communities will be involved in the initiative,” he said.

Lantana shrubs removed from around 100 acres of forest in the Bandipur and GS Betta ranges have been processed. NGOs, CSR-supported agencies and local partners have cleared lantana from nearly 35 acres of the 100-acre forest.

Initiative to restore forests

While Tamil Nadu runs a similar briquette-making unit, Bandipur’s initiative is a first-of-its-kind in Karnataka. In the past, forest departments used lantana to make furniture and handicraft items. But using it for clean energy production is unique.

Prabhakaran said if the demand for briquettes picks up, tribal communities will be roped in for lantana collection and processing. This initiative will not only provide them a steady source of income, but also helps in restoring forest health, he added.