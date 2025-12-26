Most passengers in Chitradurga bus accident were bound for Gokarna holiday

BENGALURU: Twenty-five of the 33 passengers of the ill-fated bus from Bengaluru, which caught fire after an accident in Chitradurga, were going to Gokarna, a popular tourist destination.

A group of seven people was supposed to attend a pre-wedding party in Gokarna. One of them is to get married in February. Five of them work with IT companies. Manjunath, bride-to-be Kavitha, Dileep, Sandhya, Shashank, Bindu and her eight-year-old daughter Griya, all residents of Mavalli and Binnypet, left Bengaluru around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

Except Manjunath, the rest are cousins. While Manjunath has been admitted in Victoria Hospital’s burns ward, Shashank and Sandhya are being treated in a private hospital in the city.

“My brother suffered third degree burns and is now under observation. He was shifted to hospital by his friend Dileep. The whereabouts of Dileep’s sister Bindu and her daughter are not known. Due to the impact of the collision, the windshield broke and my brother and his friends jumped off the bus,” Manjunath’s brother Deepak told reporters.