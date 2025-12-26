Neuro Justice Trilogy launched, focus on disability in MVC cases in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Neuro Justice Trilogy and accompanying Neuro Justice Framework (NJF) handbook were released on Wednesday at the NIMHANS Convention Centre, with the aim of reshaping how courts assess disability in motor vehicle crash (MVC) cases.

The publications seek to address gaps in the existing legal approach by proposing a function-based method of evaluation, focusing on how neurological injuries affect a person’s daily life and abilities, rather than relying on symptoms or percentage-based disability assessments currently used in judicial proceedings.

Authored by functional neurosurgeon Dr Sharan Srinivasan and neuro-rehabilitation specialist Dr Prathiba Sharan, the trilogy focuses on how neurological injuries affect a person’s daily functioning, behaviour and ability to participate in family and social life.

Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar said their work highlights the need for greater engagement between legal and medical disciplines. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said integrating medical science with governance and legal processes was relevant to improving outcomes for accident victims.