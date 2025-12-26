Rahul puts Karnataka leadership decision on hold after reports suggest repercussions

BENGALURU: The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has reportedly received reports from various sources, including election strategist Sunil Kanugol, on the repercussions, if any changes are made in the Congress government in Karnataka. According to highly placed sources, this is the reason why Rahul has kept the decision on the change of guard in the state on hold.

While Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is yet to get an audience with Rahul, Siddaramaiah sympathisers—MLC BK Hariprasad and Minister KJ George—met the LoP recently and reportedly voiced their opinion against any change in chief minister.

RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge also met Rahul, but it is not known what transpired between them.

According to informed sources, Rahul has got reports from various sources, including Kanugol, suggesting that the time is not ideal for any change in leadership in Karnataka.

Recently, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the confusion over leadership exists only in the party’s state unit and not with the high command.

Also, AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are busy in their states of Kerala and Haryana, respectively. While Venugopal is eyeing the CM post if the Congress wins in Kerala, Surjewala aspires to become the Haryana PCC chief, party insiders said.