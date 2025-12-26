Tigress caught in foresters’ trap in Karnataka's Gundlupet

MYSURU: A four to five-year-old tigress that had been frequenting villages near the Bandipur Tiger Reserve was caught in a trap set up by forest officials at Depapur village of Gundlupet taluk on Thursday afternoon.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forests of Gundlupet Sub-division Suresh K, the Forest department installed the trap known as a ‘Tumkur cage’ following repeated requests from residents of Depapur and neighboring villages who had been concerned about the big cat’s movements near human settlements and attack on livestock.

Villagers gathered near the site to witness the unusual scene. Many watched from a safe distance, visibly anxious as they observed the animal inside the trap.

Officials arrived and began preparations to transport the tigress to a wildlife rehabilitation centre, where it will be evaluated before being released back into a suitable forest habitat.