2025 mixed year for wildlife conservation amid rising conflicts, forest loss in Karnataka

The year 2025 has been a turbulent year for wildlife conservation. The forest department had to encounter three major problems – burgeoning human–wildlife conflict (HWC), continued fragmentation of forests and inertia on voluntary resettlement projects. All three involve complex issues that need the application of good science, field knowledge and political will. As one looks back at these issues that played out during the year, the fault lines become evident.
First, the aggravation of HWC in the Bandipur–Nagarahole landscape has primarily been caused by ecologically unnecessary habitat manipulations like grassland creation, construction of water holes, check dams and such other earth moving and civil works. Such lucrative civil works are enabled by big budgets that get sanctioned without independent ecological scrutiny. In 2024–25, the budget was a whopping 49.97 crore. The reality is that recoveries of tigers in Bandipur–Nagarahole areas happened in the past on shoe-string budgets. Even today, these reserve forests can be fully protected with around Rs 10 crore.
This year, both people and wildlife have suffered due to HWC. While four people have died, as many as 15 tigers have reportedly been rescued. When there are persistent attacks on humans, tigers that get pushed out of reserve forests need to be captured or eliminated. However, the capture of a tiger in the core area of Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve and a mature bull elephant from inside the Kudremukh National Park this year was illogical since such protected areas are meant for wild animals.
Second, the forest department is under immense pressure from elected representatives to approve conversion of forest land for both ill-planned development projects and for regularising encroachments. In 2025, the wildlife clearance process hit a new low, with conditional approval granted to the hugely destructive Sharavathy Pumped Storage project.
More than 100 road, pipeline, powerline and other projects deep inside wildlife reserves, proposed this year, are waiting for clearance. Many projects are based on ad-hoc demands of elected representatives. Several of them, tagged as necessary development projects, are in reality redundant, hugely detrimental to wildlife conservation and drain the coffers.
Official data on encroachment shows that altogether 1,87,217 acres of forest land have been converted. Such encroachments in bits and pieces are a major cause of forest fragmentation, which is scientifically considered to be a serious threat.
Social justice to landless people must be delivered. But doing so by regularising encroachments in large forest blocks and demarcated corridors, aggravates the impact of fragmentation. Tackling such forest encroachments requires political will which, unfortunately, is lacking.
However this year, there have been some remarkable interventions by Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, especially in a major case of forest land grabbing that surfaced in November this year.
The third issue, intertwined with the above, is about the urgent need to fast-track voluntary resettlement projects. In May this year, around 25 families voluntarily relocated from Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary. Other than this, there has been no progress on this hugely important activity, which is a win-win solution for both people and wildlife, and helps in minimising human-wildlife conflict.
The Supreme Court, in a major judgment delivered on November 17, 2025, has clearly held that ‘critical tiger habitats’ notified under both Wildlife Act and the Forest Rights Act are to be treated equally and that compensatory afforestation funds should be earmarked for voluntary village relocation to ensure inviolate core/critical tiger habitats. The court also held that such voluntary relocation should be financially assisted in areas of strategic ecological value.
In another important Order, the Supreme Court on February 3, 2025, directed that the Government, both the Central and states, shall not take any steps which will lead to reduction of forests unless compensatory land is provided. Further on May 15, 2025, the Apex Court directed all states to reclaim forest lands illegally allotted to individuals or institutions and to form an SIT to inquire into such cases.
In conclusion, this year has been a mixed bag for forests and wildlife in the state, with the silver lining being the major orders of the Supreme Court that continue to strengthen conservation efforts.