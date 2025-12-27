2025 mixed year for wildlife conservation amid rising conflicts, forest loss in Karnataka

More than 100 road, pipeline, powerline and other projects deep inside wildlife reserves, proposed this year, are waiting for clearance. Many projects are based on ad-hoc demands of elected representatives. Several of them, tagged as necessary development projects, are in reality redundant, hugely detrimental to wildlife conservation and drain the coffers.

Official data on encroachment shows that altogether 1,87,217 acres of forest land have been converted. Such encroachments in bits and pieces are a major cause of forest fragmentation, which is scientifically considered to be a serious threat.

Social justice to landless people must be delivered. But doing so by regularising encroachments in large forest blocks and demarcated corridors, aggravates the impact of fragmentation. Tackling such forest encroachments requires political will which, unfortunately, is lacking.

However this year, there have been some remarkable interventions by Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, especially in a major case of forest land grabbing that surfaced in November this year.

The third issue, intertwined with the above, is about the urgent need to fast-track voluntary resettlement projects. In May this year, around 25 families voluntarily relocated from Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary. Other than this, there has been no progress on this hugely important activity, which is a win-win solution for both people and wildlife, and helps in minimising human-wildlife conflict.

The Supreme Court, in a major judgment delivered on November 17, 2025, has clearly held that ‘critical tiger habitats’ notified under both Wildlife Act and the Forest Rights Act are to be treated equally and that compensatory afforestation funds should be earmarked for voluntary village relocation to ensure inviolate core/critical tiger habitats. The court also held that such voluntary relocation should be financially assisted in areas of strategic ecological value.

In another important Order, the Supreme Court on February 3, 2025, directed that the Government, both the Central and states, shall not take any steps which will lead to reduction of forests unless compensatory land is provided. Further on May 15, 2025, the Apex Court directed all states to reclaim forest lands illegally allotted to individuals or institutions and to form an SIT to inquire into such cases.

In conclusion, this year has been a mixed bag for forests and wildlife in the state, with the silver lining being the major orders of the Supreme Court that continue to strengthen conservation efforts.