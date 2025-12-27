AICC General Secretary Surjewala distances himself from Karnataka Congress leadership tussle

BENGALURU: In a bombshell development rocking the Congress high command, sources in both Karnataka and Delhi confirm that AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala is consciously distancing himself from the leadership tussle that has dominated headlines in the state for months.

Insiders reveal that Surjewala, once a key troubleshooter balancing the rival camps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, has chosen to stay away from the stormy power battle— and it’s by his own choice.

Highly placed party sources disclose that two crucial letters penned by Surjewala to the AICC leadership were not taken seriously, signalling a clear erosion of his influence. In the recent high-stakes deliberations over the leadership crisis, Surjewala was conspicuously absent from critical decision-making meetings. Instead, the Congress high command has leaned heavily on KC Venugopal, the AICC Organisation General Secretary - who, incidentally, previously held the Karnataka in-charge portfolio before Surjewala.

Sources close to the leader say Surjewala has conveyed to the Congress leadership his keen interest in shifting focus to states where Congress needs a stronger push - like Jharkhand - rather than Karnataka, where the party is already in power and performing well.

One senior legislator said, “Surjewala is keeping away from this turbulent leadership crisis entirely on his own accord.” Another top source echoed the sentiment, underscoring the voluntary nature of his withdrawal.One source said the Siddaramaiah camp had raised the issue with the Congress high command and even complained that Surjewala was taking sides. One source said Surjewala was not too happy over being sidelined on this issue.

As the Congress grapples with internal fissures ahead of crucial political battles, this apparent marginalisation of a senior general secretary raises serious questions about unity and strategy at the top.