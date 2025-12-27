Chitradurga accident: Bus driver succumbs, toll now seven

CHITRADURGA: The driver of the ill-fated private sleeper coach bus that collided with a truck on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48 near Gorlathu Cross in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district on Thursday succumbed at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on Friday morning. With this, the total number of deaths in the accident has increased to seven, IGP (Eastern Range) Dr Ravikanthe Gowda said.

The driver, Mohammed Rafiq (38), had sustained injuries while jumping out of the bus. Hailing from Halagur village in Shiggavi taluk of Haveri district, Rafiq was first treated at Hiriyur government hospital, after which he was shifted to Chitradurga district hospital. Later, he was referred to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where he succumbed at 5 am on Friday.

Six people were charred to death after a truck collided with the private sleeper bus, resulting in a fire that engulfed both vehicles. The container truck jumped the divider and rammed the private bus, which was heading from Bengaluru to Gokarna via Shivamogga.

Five passengers of the bus and the truck driver, identified as Kuldeep Yadav from Haryana, died, while 28 passengers, who suffered injuries, were treated at government hospitals in Hiriyur, Sira, and Tumakuru and a private hospital in Sira. The condition of three patients was serious, and they were shifted to Bengaluru for further treatment.