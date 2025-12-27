Death toll rises to three in Mysuru Palace cylinder blast

MYSURU: The death toll in the helium cylinder blast that occurred in front of the iconic Mysuru Palace on Christmas Day has risen to three. Manjula (38), a flower vendor from Nanjangud, and Lakshmi, wife of Rajesh from Bengaluru, who had sustained severe injuries in the blast, succumbed while undergoing treatment at KR Hospital here on Friday.

Earlier, Saleem (40), a seasonal migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, was killed on the spot in the explosion on Thursday night. The police said Saleem hailed from a village in Kannauj district of UP. He had come to Mysuru a few months ago to sell ice-creams and balloons at tourist areas around the palace. He was staying at a lodge in the city along with three fellow workers.

According to the police, Saleem was involved in filling balloons using a cylinder when the explosion occurred near the palace premises, causing panic among people.

Two others injured in the blast, Kotresh Beerappa Gutter, a KSRTC employee, and Ranjitha are currently undergoing treatment, but are stable and under close medical supervision.

Lakshmi’s husband Rajesh told TNIE that his wife, their two children and his sister Ranjitha had come from Bengaluru for Christmas vacation and were staying at their relative’s house in Mysuru. After visiting Gopalaswamy Hill temple, the family had arrived at the Palace to see the flower show.

The 10-year-old girl child of Lakshmi and Rajesh told TNIE, “My mother was ahead of me and we were just passing by when the blast occurred. My mother was shouting after falling on the ground, while I was taken in an autorickshaw as I got injured in the head.” She was waiting outside the ICU of KR Hospital without knowing that her mother had died.