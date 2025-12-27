Death toll rises to three in Mysuru Palace cylinder blast

MYSURU: The death toll in the helium cylinder blast that occurred in front of the iconic Mysuru Palace on Christmas Day has risen to three. Manjula (38), a flower vendor from Nanjangud, and Lakshmi, wife of Rajesh from Bengaluru, who had sustained severe injuries in the blast, succumbed while undergoing treatment at KR Hospital here on Friday.
Earlier, Saleem (40), a seasonal migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, was killed on the spot in the explosion on Thursday night. The police said Saleem hailed from a village in Kannauj district of UP. He had come to Mysuru a few months ago to sell ice-creams and balloons at tourist areas around the palace. He was staying at a lodge in the city along with three fellow workers.
According to the police, Saleem was involved in filling balloons using a cylinder when the explosion occurred near the palace premises, causing panic among people.
Two others injured in the blast, Kotresh Beerappa Gutter, a KSRTC employee, and Ranjitha are currently undergoing treatment, but are stable and under close medical supervision.
Lakshmi’s husband Rajesh told TNIE that his wife, their two children and his sister Ranjitha had come from Bengaluru for Christmas vacation and were staying at their relative’s house in Mysuru. After visiting Gopalaswamy Hill temple, the family had arrived at the Palace to see the flower show.
The 10-year-old girl child of Lakshmi and Rajesh told TNIE, “My mother was ahead of me and we were just passing by when the blast occurred. My mother was shouting after falling on the ground, while I was taken in an autorickshaw as I got injured in the head.” She was waiting outside the ICU of KR Hospital without knowing that her mother had died.
Caustic Soda reaction may have triggered Mysuru blast
Given the blast occurred at a high-security and sensitive public location, officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are expected to visit Mysuru to gather information related to the incident. However, officials have remained tight-lipped about the visit.
Meanwhile, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory visited the blast site on Friday morning and continued collecting material evidence and technical inputs to determine the exact cause of the explosion.
Initial inputs suggest that the gas used for filling balloons may have been prepared by the deceased by mixing a powder-based concoction, though officials said the final cause would be confirmed only after detailed forensic analysis. Mysuru District in-charge Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa visited KR Hospital and enquired about the health of the injured. “The deceased was a seasonal vendor who sold various items depending on tourist seasons. This appears to be purely accidental,” he said.
He said the government will bear the medical expenses of all the injured. Asked about a possible NIA probe, he said that as per protocol, central agencies review incidents involving explosions, but clarified that there was no confirmation so far about it. On a complaint filed by injured Kotresh, the Devaraja police registered an FIR against the deceased Saleem under Sections 106 causing death by rash or negligent act), 125(a) and 125(5) (acts endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 98(1) of the Explosives Act, 1854.
An official said that Saleem was allegedly preparing the balloon-filling gas on his own using caustic soda (sodium hydroxide). Experts said that when caustic soda is mixed with water and comes into contact with aluminium, it results in a highly exothermic chemical reaction, releasing hydrogen gas. If this reaction takes place in a confined or pressurised container such as a cylinder, it can cause rapid pressure build-up, leading to an explosion. Investigators believe this could be the reason behind the blast. However, the exact cause would be confirmed after the final forensic analysis, they added.