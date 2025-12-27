French tourist rescued two days after fall leaves him stranded near Hampi

HUBLI: A 52-year-old tourist from France was rescued after he was stranded for nearly two days following his fall near the historic Octagonal Bath at Hampi. He was admitted to the Koppal District Hospital on Friday.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on December 24 when the tourist, Bruno Roger, was trying to climb a hillock close to the monument at the Unesco World Heritage Site. While climbing up the rocky terrain, he slipped and fell, sustaining a serious injury to his leg. As the area is largely isolated and receives little footfall during evening hours, he remained unnoticed for two days.

Despite severe pain and limited mobility, Roger managed to survive at the spot and managed to crawl into a banana plantation. Farmers, who noticed him, informed the police. Immediately, the local police and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials rushed to the spot and got him shifted to the hospital. His condition is stable now, and he is able to communicate.

Roger arrived in India alone from France and was staying at a homestay in Kaddirampura village near Hampi. Preliminary inquiries suggest that he ventured out alone to explore the area when the mishap occurred.

The police advised tourists to exercise caution while exploring rocky and isolated areas around Hampi, especially during late hours. They reiterated that visitors should adhere to safety guidelines to avoid such incidents in heritage zones.